Prince Kaybee took it upon himself to frown upon the recent trolling of 947 radio host Anele Mdoda online

Mdoda came under attack over her status as a single parent after she commented on a social media post

The boisterous events drew a further reaction after online users replied to Prince Kaybee's X post in droves

Prince Kaybee reacted to the recent trolling against Anele Mdoda online. Images: @Anele, @PrinceKaybee_SA

Source: Twitter

The claws were out for media personality Anele Mdoda for another time this week as she again became the target of online bashing.

It seemed nothing the 947 radio jock posted could escape online users' ire. However, it seemed it went a little below the belt this time.

Prince Kaybee laments Anele Mdoda attack

The triggering events were not lost on Prince Kaybee, who took to his X to lament the drilling directed at Mdoda.

Posting a screenshot of a post, Mdoda's reply to it and a subsequent one from an X user, the house DJ wrote:

"It hurts to see people being this impolite to others with personal attacks."

He was referring to a harsh rebuttal from @_LeratoMabuzaM to Mdoda after the latter seemed to react sensitively to what had been published.

Mdoda had come across a post from @_LeratoMabuzaM, who, despite it not being direct at her, the radio host took it upon herself to chirp in.

The X user had initially written:

"Why do people with no kids think they are special?"

To which Mdoda replied:

"Why does it bother you that they think they are special?"

The final reply to Mdoda was scathing:

"Sit this one down, ndoda. I will post why your son doesn't have a dad, and then you can comment. This one is for my special people."

It began an online torrent of abuse towards Mdoda, with a bevvy of social media users taking shots over her status as a single parent.

A boisterous online community wasted little time making a beeline for Prince Kaybee's mentions to share their two cents.

Ruthless bashing strikes chord

A silly few threw shade at his response to Mdoda's plight, while others concurred with his assessment.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@FootballStage_1 wrote:

"They are being bullies. People with low self-esteem target celebrities. It's wrong."

@Antonio43493 said:

"Insults are called freedom of speech. Lol, X sometimes can be tough."

@thembijessicac added:

"I'm a sensitive person but this was just sick."

