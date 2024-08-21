Radio personality Anele Mdoda got roasted recently after she tried to weigh in on political issues

The star shared a tweet on social media regarding former president Jacob Zuma's press conference to address the nation

Many netizens roasted and slammed Anele for commenting on Jacob Zuma

Radio personality Anele Mdoda has made headlines once on social media and this time around, she got roasted by her fans and followers.

Anele Mdoda tries to weigh in on politics

The 947 radio host shared a tweet regarding former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, addressing the nation on Thursday, 22 August 2024, in Johannesburg.

The 947 radio host shared a tweet regarding former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, addressing the nation on Thursday, 22 August 2024, in Johannesburg.

Anele wrote:

"He is having a press conference. He is not addressing the nation. Only the president or ruling government can address the nation. Kanimeni orrrrrrr ndi wrong?"

See the post below:

Fans roast Anele Mdoda

Shortly after Anele shared the post on social media, many netizens roasted her. See some of the comments below:

@_mashesha said:

"Ngizwe Mchunu also addresses the nation from time to time."

@AmieMbhele_ wrote:

"DA did the same thing but you’ll didn’t ask questions."

@KingDon_za responded:

"He is addressing the nation through a press conference."

@LifeOfASigma replied:

"I believe anyone who has the nation’s attention can address the nation."

@WarLoveStories commented:

"He has shown us that he can do whatever he wants. At this point, we have to just tune in."

@EdgarLegoale responded:

"My sister, leave politics alone."

@_mashesha tweeted:

"They will call you names for this..."

Man fires shots at Anele Mdoda’s tweet

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens on social media don't play. Media personality Anele Mdoda recently got put in her place by a Twitter (X) user.

There's never a peaceful day on black Twitter. The South African radio presenter, Anele Mdoda, made headlines again on social media.

