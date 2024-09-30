Khutso Theledi Visits Her In-Laws in Italy, Shares Stunning Snaps With Her Husband Wamina
- Radio presenter Khutso Theledi visited her in-laws in Italy with her Italian husband, Wamina
- The photos she shared left people gushing over how stunning she looks while enjoying the streets of Italy
- Khutso Theledi got engaged to her Italian boyfriend this year in a stunning traditional ceremony
Khutso Theledi and hubby Wamina visit Italy
Celebrated radio presenter Khutso Theledi looked ravishing and glowing on her trip to her in-law's home. She and her Italian fiance, Wamina, headed to Italy to spend some time with their family.
Theledi posted pictures on Instagram and left people gushing over her striking beauty.
The Metro FM star got engaged to her Italian boyfriend in 2023, and in December last year, they held a traditional ceremony ahead of their marriage.
X blog page @MDNnewss posted the picture with the caption:
"Khutso Theledi visit her in-laws in Italy."
Fans gush over Khutso and hubby
Netizens joked about how Khutso and Wamina look so much alike. This is what people said.
zan_mantsho said:
"How you guys look alike somehow blows my mind!!❤️❤️❤️"
randyjones4339 said:
"Guys, does anyone feel Khutsos energy on the radio? This lady just uplifts your spirit, real talk."
thando_thabethe gushed:
"It’s the jumper for me 😍😍😍😍"
onkarabetsemots asked:
"Is it me or they have started to look alike? ❤️❤️❤️"
yandisakhoza added:
"A whole week without the country’s fave on our radios 🥹🥹💔 Enjoy Khuts khuts !! ❤️❤️"
misstlhabane mentioned:
"Now you look alike 😍"
zimi_0904 said:
"You look argggh you always look amazing 🔥like a Pinterest inspo pic❤️"
kvgroyalty' shared:
"You’re deserving Khuts Khuts❤️❤️❤️ Have a good one 😘"
glamtouchgroup said:
"Love you two so much! Enjoy every second of koti duties there my love. Really love this for you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
nkanyisobrown' mentioned:
"Sesi x Wamina Love definitely lives here."
Khutso Theledi and hubby spark debate
In a previous report from Briefly News, Khutso Theledi and her husband created a buzz when they shared cute pictures on social media.
Netizens made remarks on the couple's future children's nationality amid the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's fraud allegations saga.
