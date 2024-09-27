Lasizwe shared a heartwarming video of a hot air balloon date with his grandmother and brother Lungile, urging fans to spoil their loved ones

Media personality Lasizwe warmed Mzansi's hearts when he shared a video of his cute date with his grandmother and brother Lungile.

Lasizwe took his gogo on a cute date.

Lasizwe goes hot ballooning his gogo

Aww! Lasizwe deserves the grandchild of the year award. The Awkward Dates host recently spoiled his grandmother rotten.

Taking to his Instagram page, Lasizwe shared a video of his date with his stunning grandmother and brother. The star also urged fans to spoil their mothers and grandmothers. He wrote:

"When you get a chance, appreciate your Gogo/Mama… spoil her, there are so many things you can do with them around you. Just to say THANK YOU🥺❤️ #GiveGogoMzansi."

Fans react to Lasizwe's sweet video

Social media users praised the star for being thoughtful. Many said they were also going to do some fun activities with their loved ones.

@_.thandi said:

"Let's talk about how gorgeous gogo is 🥰🥺and how she acknowledges how privileged she is and that you made her happy while she is still alive kuhle ❤️ this is absolutely beautiful."

@blxcksanta_rsa commented:

"This is so heartwarming ❤️"

@tsonga_prince wrote:

"Parents deserve this and more 😍😍🙏🏾! This is beautiful LASIZWE ❤️❤️"

@onwabe467 added:

"Oh, i live for moments like this the little you have, make your parent/parents happy 🥹"

ayaphaa_ said:

"Grannies deserve to live forever 🥺❤️✨ I wish mine was alive so I could experience such things with her 🥹"

@roajane_armas wrote:

"Your Gogo is a whole vibe Lasizwe i love her already…inspired."

