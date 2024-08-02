Khutso Theledi and her Italian husband shared a cute picture on social media, sparking reactions

Social media users commented on the couple's future children's nationality amid the Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina saga

Fans expressed mixed views, with some admiring the couple's love and others questioning potential nationality issues for their children

South African radio personality Khutso Theledi painted timelines red with a cute picture of her Italian husband on social media. Social media users shared reactions to the couple's sweet photo.

Khutso Theledi and her man stun in new picture

Love is in the air for Metro FM presenter Khutso Theledi and her man. The couple, who tied the knot a few months ago, posted a stunning picture together.

The photo was reposted on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by the famous gossip blog MDN News. The caption read:

"Khutso Theledi and her Italian husband. 🔥❤"

Fans react to Khutso Theledi and her husband's picture

The post divided social media users. Many asked questions about the couple's future children's nationality amid the controversial Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina saga. Others admired how the sweet couple loved each other.

@jujuf1_ said:

"Just a quick one. So, are their kids going to be South Africans since their father is from Italy?"

@boyboy_0 commented:

"So if they have a child in Brazil whilst on Holiday, will the child be Brazilian?"

@ADS_ZAR added:

"These relationships/marriages look beautiful until you get to learn the details and the arrangements of the marriage."

@GermanTank_BW wrote:

"Y’all gonna bully their child?"

@nata_ngwe added:

"Will her kids be South Africans?"

Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida allegedly getting married soon

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Maps Maponyane has taken to social media to address marriage rumours. This comes after reports that the star, dating former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, wants to make things official.

Things are reportedly getting serious between former Miss SA Shudu Musida and actor Maps Maponyane. The two confirmed their relationship on social media after months of speculation from eagle-eyed fans.

