Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida are reportedly planning to get married soon

Maps has allegedly sent a delegation to Shudu's village in Limpopo, indicating his serious intentions

Despite rumours, Maps declined to comment on his private life when asked about the marriage plans

Media personality Maps Maponyane has taken to social media to address marriage rumours. This comes after reports that the star, dating former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, wants to make things official.

Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida are allegedly getting married. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Maps Maponyane to make things official with Shudu Musida

Things are reportedly getting serious between former Miss SA Shudu Musida and actor Maps Maponyane. The two confirmed their relationship on social media after months of speculation from eagle-eyed fans.

According to TimesLIVE, Maps Maponyane has already sent a delegation to Shudu's village, Ha-Masia, in Limpopo. The Tell Me Sweet Something star is ready to marry the model.

Sources close to the beautiful couple told the publication he is ready to start a family with Shudu. Maps is allegedly head over heels in love with Shudu. The source said:

"Maps is serious about building a family unit with Shudufhadzo. He has been contemplating his decision for a while now, and it's finally here. He can't hide his intentions any longer, as wedding bells are looming."

Maps Maponyane responds to marriage rumours

Maps Maponyane did not give a straight answer when asked about tying the knot with Shudu. The star dismissed the issue, saying he does not want to discuss his private life in the media. He also addressed the issue on social media in a post that read:

"Imagine finding out you're getting married on Twitter? 💀"

Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida look smitten in new picture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personalities Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida enjoyed some time away together and shared a picture online.

If some people were not convinced that Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida were a couple, this new picture might change their minds. The two looked joyful in the photos shared by the Twitter blog page @MDNnewss. It seems as though the couple enjoyed some wine tasting during what looked like their date night.

