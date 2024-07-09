Mzansi speculated that Maps Maponyane officially confirmed being in a relationship with Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

This after the model posted a photo with the former Miss South Africa, leaving fans to make their own conclusions

Netizens are loving the gorgeous new it couple, saying Maps said a lot without saying anything at all

Fans are convinced Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musiḓa are dating after the model posted their photo. Images: mmaponyane, shudufhadzomusida

Haibo, guys, did Maps Maphoyane finally confirm the rumours that he's dating Shudufhadzo Musiḓa? Well, it looks like it!

Maps Mapoyane seemingly confirms dating Shudu

Oh, it looks like Mzansi has a new it couple and it's none other than rumoured lovers, Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musiḓa.

After months of speculation about the pair's relationship, also noting their frequent comments in each others' posts, it appears that fans got the answer they've all been waiting for. Well, kind of.

Taking to his Instagram page, Maps posted a throwback photo from the Durban July posing beside his rumoured bae, seemingly holding hands behind her dress as they wore Mzukisi Mbane pieces.

Maps praised Shudu for her activism in raising awareness of HIV/ AIDS with her dress and work in the Forever Wena campaign.

The second slide is of a famous meme in which a man hilariously asks if someone understands something he hinted at and if not, they should forget about it and move on.

Mzansi raves over Maps and Shudu dating rumours

Fans have concluded that Maps went public with his relationship, saying his hint was all too clear:

Maps Maponyane joked:

"Relax! That’s not what this is about!"

melissanayimuli said:

"We get it, we get it!"

conie_langalanga trolled Maps:

"We get it, Maps; this post is not about outfits."

mukololowahakutama wrote:

"He's gone, ladies. I mean gone, gone, gonest!"

bafedile_ posted:

"I don’t think I’ve ever been more invested."

asiv_we joked:

"I bet they were even holding hands behind that dress, so beautiful, man."

