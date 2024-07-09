This year's Durban July fashion has been a hot topic, with fans and enthusiasts discussing celebrity outfits, including those worn by Lamiez Holworthy and Jessica Nkosi

Fans noticed South African designers took inspiration from Nigerian designers but felt the execution was poor

Users joked about the disappointing SA designs, with many expressing embarrassment and comparing them unfavourably to the originals

The Durban July is still hogging headlines and charting social media trends as fans and fashion enthusiasts continue to dish their thoughts on the looks that celebs rocked at the event.

Nigerians made fun of some Durban July looks by SA designers. Image: @odedanilo

Nigerians poke fun at Mzansi designers

South African celebrities understood the assignment at the Durban July. Many stars, including Lamiez Holworthy, Maps Maponyane, Shudufhadzo Musida, Jessica Nkosi and Cyan Boujee, brought the Ride the Wave theme to life.

However, some fans couldn't help but notice that some designers drew inspiration from Nigerian designers. Unfortunately, fans felt the SA designers did not do justice to the designs. A user with the handle @odedanilo shared a collage of some of the designs and wrote:

"Nigerian Designers. You will always be famous ☹️"

Fans react to post about SA designers copying Nigerian designers

Social media users admitted that South African designers failed to bring the designs to life. Many shared jokes about how embarrassing the SA designs looked.

@ThatoNtshingil2 said:

"South Africans really know how to embarrass us what is this? The blue one is worse."

@odedanilo commented:

"I mean, if you gonna copy/be inspired by someone else’s work, at least do it good no? ☹️"

@ThatUrhoboGirl added:

"What I ordered vs what I got "

@CalliePhakathi said:

"They had an open book exam & still failed. Last frame "

@Glotilda22 noted:

"Now imagine if the Nigerian celebrities were to come to Durban they were going to wipe the floor with South Africans."

@serojanebubbles wrote:

"Why didn’t they make the dresses from the designers who inspired them at least. It’s a mess, as for the blue "

