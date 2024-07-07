The Durban July 2024 was a sizzling affair, and some Big Brother Mzansi castmates made it to show off their best

Big Brother South Africa season 4 ended, and some favourites from the show have become regular names on the entertainment scene

Yolanda Mukondi and Liema Pantsi left their fans excited after Briefly News spotted them at the prestigious annual event in Durban

Durban July 2024 brought South Africa's favourite celebrities, including reality TV stars Liema Pantsi and Yolanda Mukondi. The Season 3 Big Brother Mzansi contestants left netizens bowled over with their looks.

'BBMznasi' S4 contestants Liema Pantsi and Yolanda Mukondi were at the 2024 Durban July. Image: @liyema_pantsi @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Yolanda Mukondi and Liema Pantsi were the latest Big Brother contestants made it to the Durban July in 2024. Briefly News caught up with Yolanda Mukondi and Liema Pantsi at the Durban event.

BBMzansi Season 4 contestants grace Durban July

Yolanda and Liema were dressed to the nines for the Durban July. They both chose similar shades of royal blue for their gowns to follow the theme of "Ride the Wave". See the picture of Liema and the video of Yolanda by Briefly News below:

Big Brother fans rave over contestants at Durban Julu

Many people commented on Briefly News' Facebook posts about Yolanda and Liema. The two from BBMzansi Season 4 were showered with endless compliments. Peeps applauded Liema: for looking stunning in her gown.

Noluvo Liso Ntsindo Mkonto said:

"She is coming and she is there."

Serena Naidu gushed:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

Khanyi Bhelekazi Balintulo applauded:

"She ate and left no crumbs."

Khanyoe Heavi Notez Binza added:

"Gorgeous."

Mpumie Masumpa Weapons agreed:

"Ohhh our flower bakithii."

Sanga Madiba was impressed:

"Yoooh she cooked."

Others were raving about Yolanda's energy in the video:

Senhle Mthandy Nkhabanhle said:

"You look stunning."

Peggy Maake exclaimed:

"Shine Yolanda."

Victor Komape was pleased with Yolanda's presence:

"I love the confidence."

Yolanda, Zee, Mich and Sinaye are Mzansi Magic ambassadors

Briefly News previously reported that grab it with both hands when you get an opportunity, as Makhekhe, Yolanda, Sinaye, Mich, and Zee did.

Social media has been buzzing about the Big Brother Mzansi S'ya Mosha contestants after McJunior won the competition and cashed in a whopping R2 million.

Recently, some housemates, Makhekhe, Yolanda, Sinaye, Mich, and Zee, were named the new Mzansi Magic brand ambassadors.

