A video of a proud Zulu man hying his bull went viral on Twitter as Mzansi shared hilarious reactions. A Curro student stole hearts when she tried speaking in Setswana with her fancy accent.

Two SA school boys trended after grooving to Amapiano in a video that has racked up millions of views on TikTok. Five netizens shared that money discipline pays off after saving a combined R186k in a year.

A Pretoria girl at a Catholic school set the streets on fire with her impressive Bacardi dance moves.

1. Zulu man hypes up his bull and goes Twitter viral, Mzansi in stitches as he sings praise poems to livestock

A video shows how much one man loves cattle. The man could see how strong his bull he as he spent time with his bull.

Netizens were in stitches over the amount of attention this man paid to his bull. People in the comments gave their thoughts about how the bull looked.

Online users could not help but crack a day what a man takes care of his big bull. In the clip on Twitter, the man proudly watched the bull burrowing into the ground with its horns. Watch the full video here to see the man petting his bull.

2. Curro school Grade 2 girl speaking Setswana goes TikTok viral, Mzansi convinced she has 'private school' accent

Online users had questions about a little girl who attends Curro. Online users were convinced that the black child only knew how to speak English.

The little cutie's mum set out to prove everyone wrong. The video of the kid speaking in Setswana went viral on TikTok with over 700 000 views.

In a video, a TikTok creator asked her child to prove she could talk in Setswana. The mum wanted to show that her little girl doesn't only speak English. In the hilarious clip, the little girl says she loves her dog named Gucci, but he is naughty.

3. 2 SA school kids groove to lit amapiano beat, TikTok of their smooth moves get 9M views

One school kid gained popularity on TikTok for dancing with his schoolmates. Online users loved seeing how the young boys in the video moved so effortlessly.

The boys got millions of views as they impressed countless people with their swagger. People even had jokes about one of the boys, who many said looked like Podcast and Chill host Sol Phenduka.

A high school student posts dance videos on his TikTok. The young kid nicknamed Big Boy by peeps was dancing with his friend. The dancing duo blew the internet away.

4. 5 South Africans save a combined R186 000 in just a year: A look at their saving tips

In 2022, five South Africans went viral after showing off how they saved money from January to December. We're not talking about a couple of hundred bucks; they managed to get thousands together. These money-savvy South Africans saved a combined R186 000, at the least (the one guy just showed off his stash and didn't say how much he saved, so it's more than that amount.)

Briefly News decided to look at the money-saving tips they followed and how much they ended up banking by the end of the year.

A side hustle is one of the best ways to grow your bank account. The possibilities are endless, from selling products online to baking cakes on the weekends. And who knows, your side hustle could develop into a profitable business.

5. Bacardi dance by Pretoria girl at Christian Brothers' Catholic school sets hall on fire, lit dance of SA moves including vosho and more go TikTok viral

One CBC student went viral for busting some Bacardi dance moves on social media. The TikTok video had many people cheering because of her talent.

Online users could not help but be amazed after seeing this girl take to the dance floor. The girl in the video clearly has a reputation for being the best dancer, and her friends insist she busts some moves.

A video posted by @mbali.mthethwa shows the CBC student who went viral after doing some of the most popular dances in South Africa. In a video, one girl is brought to the stage by a friend, and she does various moves, including Bacardi and vosho.

Source: Briefly News