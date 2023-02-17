A schoolgirl shared a TikTok video of how her boyfriend surprised her on Valentine's Day, and it went viral

The video of her boyfriend's effort got over 800 000 views, as countless people thought it was adorable

The video attracted South African users who had hilarious commentary about the Valentine's Day surprise

One lucky girl got Valentine's Day gifts while she was at school. The video shows how her boyfriend made an effort to make her day of love memorable even though it was pouring rain.

The guy approached her at school armed with gifts to show her appreciation on Valentine's Day. The video went viral as people could not help but gush over young love.

Girl goes TikTok viral over Valentine's Day surprise from boyfriend

A video shared on TikTok shows how a schoolgirl in Pretoria got a surprise from her boyfriend. The clip starts with the young boy walking in the rain with an oversized teddy bear and flowers while accompanied by his friends blasting music from a boombox.

Watch the adorable video below:

South Africans react to seeing High School couple's Valentine's Day

Netizens love seeing young love. People in the comments could not get over how other students reacted to seeing this surprise. Many applauded the bystander who brought an umbrella when the girl walked out to receive her Valentine's Day presents.

Emmy commented:

"Keep that friend that brought the umbrella."

faffkum commented:

"The girl with the umbrella, may she find love at a young age and be happy forever."

aandiswaa commented:

"My problem would be explaining where I got the teddy bear at home."

Bhebhe commented:

"I need a rematch with high school, I was young."

Apoh commented:

"Definition of if he wanted to, he would."

Dimpho Tlhwaele commented:

"He knelt in the rain? MSHADE ASAP."

K. commented:

"Big s/o to the girl with the umbrella."

