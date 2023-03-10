It all started with a bunch of school girls busting some impressive moves and dubbing it the Barcadi dance. The challenge has taken over TikTok, showing the world what Mzansi is made of.

The Barcadi dance challenge has had some of Mzansi's finest coming out to groove.Image: TikTok / @xoxo_.godieyy

TikTok dance challenges have been bringing people together since before the coronavirus made it a thing. The people of Mzanis are always up for a dance challenge and this Barcadi one has blown up.

Times have changed and school kids are producing some of the littest content on social media, and Mzansi is here for it.

Briefly News has been keeping you covered, but just in case you missed the hottest challenge clips, here they are:

South African schoolgirls give TtikTok a lesson in the 'Bacardi' dance challenge, and Mzansi is here for it

TikTokker @xoxo_.godieyy and her friends showed the people of Mzansi how it is done. There is no denying that teenagers are showing adults flames win these dance challenges.

The girls’ confidence was on a whole other level! It is so refreshing to see schoolchildren expressing themselves in such positive ways.

Pretoria girl’s Bacardi dance at school goes TikTok viral with 1.1m, Mzansi impressed by lit moves

A schoolgirl in Pretoria did the Bacardi dance and went viral on TikTok, generating over 1.1 million views. Sis gave it her all and her enthusiasm did not go unnoticed.

The video got lots of attention as it got nearly 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

Pretoria woman smashes the Bacardi dance challenge in skimpy dress, revealing moves break the internet

Things got steamy real quick! One woman got extra attention for doing the viral dance challenge in an outfit that showed off every body part that was moving.

Her TikTok video was a success, and her beauty and short dress were a bonus for viewers. The clip got over 1.3 million views and gathered thousands of like.

Bacardi dance challenge at Tembisa township high school has Mzansi worried for our youth

Not all the clips had people grooving. While the kids in this clip can dance, some feel children are more worried about dancing than learning, nowadays.

A video by @fifi_phila showing school kids dancing left some parents and online users worried. Watch the video below to see the kids have fun:

Mzansi Life Science Teacher Uses Song and Dance to Teach SA School Kids Scientific Concepts

In other news, Briefly News reported that people were amazed at this tutor's creative teaching method. The young teacher in the video used her student's love for dance in the learning process.

Online users were in awe of the educator who made her kids feel free. The students were eagerly participating in the class activity.

A woman, @lwethu.u, educates her life science pupils on terms such as mitosis using their love for songs and dancing. The video went viral, as she was recorded dancing at school while teaching scientific terms.

