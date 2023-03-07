@bianca_net_b had TikTokkers in their feels when she surprised five girls living in her complex with toys and treats

The happy kids are seen unboxing toys and treats, clearly grateful for the kindness and compassion of their neighbour

The heartwarming video gift melted hearts all over the nation as commenters flooded her post with love and admiration

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and TikTokker @bianca_net_b takes this saying seriously. The inspirational woman melted hearts nationwide when she posted a video of herself gifting toys and treats to five lucky girls living in her complex.

Not a dry eye was left on TikTok as people viewed Bianca's video captioned:

"These five girls are from my complex and always put a smile on my face. I decided to return the favour today."

In the heartwarming post, the girls looked amazed at the well-deserved presents. The happy kids are seen unboxing toys and treats before cheerfully waving goodbye with their loot in hand.

Get ready with the tissues, and watch the video for yourself here:

Woman's kindness touched Mzansi

It's not often that a story touches the hearts of so many netizens. Everyone was inspired by the TikTokker's actions and love for the children.

Briefly News put together the comments of some of her biggest fans:

@drashraf37 said she made him proud to be South African:

"This is why I’m staying. People like you makes me proudly ZA."

@mrsmohlamme championed the women:

"You're amazing. This is beautiful."

@alieyah_abrahams felt pride:

"This right here is what Ubuntu is about!! Proudly South African right here."

@thee_miss_j noticed the women's looks:

"The real life Barbie."

@missg_gomsize was feeling emotional:

"Ya'll like making us cry on TikTok."

