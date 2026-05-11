• A Zambia community football tournament offering a R5 000 prize ended in tragedy after referee Donald Tonga was allegedly attacked during a replay match

• Police in Chipangali have arrested three suspects, while more people are reportedly being sought following the violent incident

• The Football Association of Zambia has suspended non-affiliated tournaments in Eastern Province after the shocking referee death

A Zambian referee died afer being attacked by fans and players. Image: LusakaTimes.com

Source: UGC

A community football tournament in Zambia offering a K5,000 prize, worth about R4,900, turned deadly after referee Donald Tonga allegedly died following a violent attack by players and supporters during a replayed match in Chipangali District.

Mwebantu reported that the fatal incident took place on Thursday, 7 May 2026, at Mchenga Primary School Grounds during a replay match involving Mikango United and Leopard United.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba said the competition featured 16 teams competing in a knockout tournament.

According to police, tensions from an earlier fixture played on 5 May had carried over into the replay after Donald Tonga awarded Leopard United a penalty while Mikango United were leading 2-1. The original match was abandoned before officials and both clubs agreed to replay the encounter.

Mr Mweemba said the situation later spiralled out of control during the first half after Tonga allegedly waved play on following appeals for a foul by Mikango United players.

He stated:

“The players confronted the referee on the pitch and supporters joined in. They attacked him using fists, kicks, stones, sticks and a bamboo stick as he attempted to flee.”

The referee was rushed to Chamasongo Clinic but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Zambia police arrest three suspects after referee killing

According to Diamond TV Zambia, police have arrested three suspects linked to the killing.

Mr Mweemba confirmed the suspects were detained on Friday evening while investigations continue into the deadly incident.

He said:

“The suspects are currently assisting with investigations as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of the referee.”

Posts shared by Southern Africa Football News on Facebook claimed several other individuals allegedly fled the area after the attack.

Zambia' Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba confirmed the death of the referee. Image: Mwebantu.com

Source: UGC

FAZ suspends Eastern Province football tournaments after tragedy

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has since suspended all non-affiliated football leagues and tournaments in Eastern Province.

Eastern Province FAZ chairperson Patrick Nyirenda said organisers would now be required to seek approval from the association before hosting football tournaments.

He added that the move was aimed at ensuring safety guidelines and proper match procedures were followed during community competitions across the province.

The investigation into the referee's death is still ongoing.

Real Madrid dressing-room drama adds to growing football violence debate

Briefly News previously reported that Real Madrid fined midfield stars Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after a heated dressing-room confrontation ahead of El Clásico.

The incident reportedly happened during a tense training session and led to disciplinary proceedings being opened against both players by the Spanish giants.

The confrontation shocked many football supporters because both players remain key figures at Real Madrid during a difficult season in which the club has faced growing pressure in both La Liga and Europe after going trophyless for two consecutive seasons.

Source: Briefly News