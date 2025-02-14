South African singer Rethabile Khumalo has remembered her late mother, Winnie Khumalo

Taking to Instagram, Khumalo posted a cute photo of them, in her remembrance and said she is a beautiful memory

Mzansi comforted the Ntliyo Ntliyo singer, saying they look very much alike and that she should honour Winnie Khumalo

After losing her mother, Rethabile Khumalo has been sharing memories and throwback photos and videos with her mother, the late Winnie Khumalo.

Rethabile Khumalo recently gushed over the late Winnie Khumalo.

Source: Getty Images

Rethabile gushes over Winnie Khumalo

On social media recently, Rethabile Khumalo posted a throwback Instagram photo of her and her mom during their happier times. Their striking resemblance is visible in the photo.

However, it was her message that touched many people. Khumalo said she and her mother created beautiful memories and that she will forever cherish them.

"MOM YOU THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MEMORY THAT I KEEP LOCKED IN MY HEART. I MISS YOU."

At her funeral service, Rethabile Khumalo was inconsolable as she cried out loud for her late mother.

Khumalo was surrounded by her family as she cried out for her mother during the service.

Rethabile Khumalo cried at her mother Winnie Khumalo's funeral.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi comforts Rethabile Khumalo

People share Rethabile's pain, saying she will be alright if she continues to be strong and remain resilient. Others are encouraging her to make music in her honour.

siviwe_mjodo cried:

"I still can’t believe she’s no more."

mahlakomokone gushed:

"Forever mother and daughter."

sithembiso_ncala said:

"Write her an album. Dedicate it to her."

rillyvilakazi_2k pointed out:"

"This resemblance is uncanny."

napo.spice stated:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

dipukelemane said:

"You created sweet memories with her They'll keep you going."

dhlamini_bonang_teboho stated

"Indeed it was ...full of respect and dignity ...may you find strength in God."

naledi_dube comforted:

"Indeed you’ll be alright cause you got GOD

nelly_m_nelicious shared:"

"Oh Reta I was crying with you yesterday, may God guide you in this new journey."

uyandam said:

"Thinking about you. Uplifting you through prayer and sending you love."

Rethabile on losing her mom and getting poisoned

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rethabile Khumalo looked back at the tragedies she had to endure. From getting poisoned by a friend to Winnie Khumalo's tragic passing.

Rethabile was left devastated as she experienced these events very closely together.

