Rethabile Khumalo's emotional video of crying at her mother Winnie Khumalo's burial has gone viral on social media

Fans expressed deep empathy, with many sharing how they, too, experienced similar pain when losing loved ones

The video evoked strong emotions, with viewers reflecting on their losses and the intense grief of seeing a loved one laid to rest

A video of Rethabile Khumalo crying at her mother Winnie Khumalo's burial has gone viral on social media. Fans said the emotional video evoked emotions for them.

A video of Rethabile Khumalo getting emotional at her mother's burial has gone viral. Image: @winnie_khumalo/ Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Rethabile Khumalo cries at Winnie Khumalo's burial

Rethabile Khumalo has been going through a lot after her mother, Winnie Khumalo's death. The star has been mourning her mother with touching posts on social media. She also raised eyebrows with a post about water being thicker than blood.

A video posted on X by @joy_zelda shows the singer failing to control her emotions at her mother's burial. The caption read:

"Only those who have been through this will understand 😳😳😳"

Fans react to Rethabile's emotional video

Social media users have shared touching responses to the video. Many resonated with Rethabile, noting they felt the same way when they lost their loved ones.

@ThuliSaul said:

"😭😭😭😭I know her pain."

@VeekyBlack commented:

"That moment when you’re coughing cos you feel like that painful lump on your throat wants to come out !! 😓🥹"

@ayandaa_ngema said:

"When you see your mother’s coffin going down. I remember the pain like it was yesterday. I’ve never been the same since 🤞🏽"

@RefilweThato commented:

"I do not wish this pain on anyone. Been there in 2023! I miss her terribly!!!"

@sixolile_mfombi added:

"I know this pain too well, at the cemetery. The cry literally triggered me and reminded me of my sister’s cry at my mother’s and aunt's funeral."

Fans have responded to a video of Rethabile Khumalo crying at her mother's burial. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

