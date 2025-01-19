Winnie Khumalo's funeral took place recently, and many people took to the stage to pay their final respects

DJ Zinhle was one of the celebrities who delivered a moving speech dedicated to Winnie Khumalo

Online users were touched by a video of DJ Zinhle, who was emotional at Winnie Khumalo's funeral

Winnie Khumalo was laid to rest in Soweto, Johannesburg. The Live My Life singer was honoured for the last time by loved ones, including DJ Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle delivered a sad speech at Winnie Khumalo’s funeral. Image: @djzinhle / winnie_khumalo

DJ Zinhle addressed loved ones who attended Winnie Khumalo's funeral, including the late singer's child. The Umlilo hitmaker's touching tribute moved many.

DJ Zinhle bids Winnie Khumalo goodbye

In a video shared by eNCA, DJ Zinhle openly mourned Winnie Khumalo. She directed words of comfort to Winnie's daughter Rethabile, saying God will help them through. She assured Rethabile that they all love her and have their support, and God will strengthen them. Watch the video below:

SA moved by DJ Zinhle's speech

Winnie Khumalo's funeral was emotional, and many people thought DJ Zinhle seemed rattled. Netizens said that they could understand that DJ Zinhle was nervous while speaking.

@fikile_ndwandwe said:

"She is shaking, ooo maka Kairo mfethu."

@Beevatar commented:

"That was heartfelt. @DJZinhle Those are beautiful, comforting words. Strength to the family 🙏😇 "

@PelisaS added:

"Beautiful words. Strength to all of them 🫶🏾"

@GlitEdgee was moved:

"Just cried... Losing a parent and parenting is not easy

@DavidMaqabane applauded Zinhle:

She delivered, but she was just nervous and shaking. She would have done exceptionally well beyond this if a close friend had been standing alongside her. A funeral is not like a social event.

@ThaaBLaa noted:

"Grief in her voice🥹"

Loved ones on Winnie Khumalo being neglected

Briefly News previously reported that Afro-pop singer Winnie Khumalo was remembered for her talent and legacy. However, a family member was heartbroken by the manner in which some industry people neglected her.

SABC News spoke to Winnie Khumalo's family member, Sabelo Sithole, who said Winnie was loved but not exactly seen or cared for. Sithole praised Winnie, saying she made her mark and paved the way in the music industry for other artists.

The late singer Winnie Khumalo passed away on her way to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

