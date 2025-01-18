Winnie Khumalo passed away on 7 January 2024, and South African fans have been in mourning

The Live My Life hitmaker suffered a short illness and is survived by her two children including her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo

Winnie Khumalo was recently laid to rest, and music producer Sello Chicco Twala shared a big announcement in her honour in Soweto

Winnie Khumalo’s recent passing touched South Africans. The beloved singer received her final goodbyes from loved ones on 18 January 2025 at Protea South Multipurpose Center in Soweto.

Winnie Khumalo's funeral took place, and Chicco Twala vowed to pay off her home. Image: @winnie_khumalo / Instagram / @dispatchlive / X

The Ixesha singer’s family got the chance to lay Winnie to rest on the date they wanted after they were willing to reschedule for the late Doc Shebeleza’s sake. Rumours were also swirling about the bond Winnie Khumalo left on her home after Oskido demanded that her children pay it off.

Winnie Khumalo laid to rest

Loved ones gathered to mourn Winnie, who was buried at Westpark Cemetery. Music mogul Chicco Twala attended her funeral in Soweto, where he addressed attendees and shared that he’d spent time with Winnie days before she passed away, and she looked healthy to him. He said the singer complained about the industry, which he acknowledged in his speech, appealing to people they should pay producers.

In the broadcast by SABC, Chicco finally said Winnie’s bond for her family home would be clear by the end of 2025. Watch the video:

SA mourns Winnie Khumalo

Winnie’s fans wrote touching messages paying tribute to the singer since passed on. Read some of the comments below:

@restshishonga said:

"As the Nation SA we have lost so many Artists this year. Some countries lost one or two Artists in a year, but South Africa took the Cup in losing more Artists, especially singers and dancers. It is with a heavy heart that a dark cloud engulfs Winnie. "

@Ndondela2 was suspicious of Chicco:

"What opportunity to save his image."

Jennifer Mellisa Davids Hadebe was sad:

"So very sad I loved Winnie so much RIP."

Ansa Woodhouse remarked:

"Rest in peace. Condolences to her family. 🙏🏾"

Rethabile Khumalo shares painful family truths

Briefly News previously reported that Winnie Khumalo's lookalike daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, left social media users with more questions than answers with her cryptic post.

It looks like Rethabile Khumalo is addressing some family drama with a throwback video of her late mother. The Umlilo singer has been mourning her legendary mother, who passed away last week aged 51.

Taking to her Instagram page, the talented singer shared a video of her late mother talking about fake relatives during an interview.

