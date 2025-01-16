Friends and the family of musicians Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza paid tribute to them on Wednesday, 15 January.

The talented artists' memorial services were held on the same day and in different venues to accommodate both families

Khumalo's family also moved her funeral service a day early to accommodate Doc Shebeleza's family

Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza's friends remember them. Images: Phil Mphela and Winnie Khumalo

Musicians Victor "Doc Shebeleza" Bogopane and Winnie Khumalo's memorial services were at two venues in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 15 January.

Doc Shebeleza passed away on Thursday, 9 January at the age of 51, years after he was hospitalised.

Their industry friends and families celebrated their lives at Market Theatre and SABC's Auckland Park.

Social media channel MdnNews shared a video of Somizi Mhlongo paying tribute to Winnie Khumalo at her memorial service on Wednesday.

Mhlongo revealed in his speech that journalists must be mad right now because there's no drama surrounding Khumalo as she was drama-free and not a drinker.

Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza remembered.

South Africans remember the musicians

Sunday World shared a video of Chicco Twala remembering Winnie Khumalo as a dear friend and sibling and reflecting on their great working relationship, including collaborating on an album for the ANC.

Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, and her brother Thando sang at her service. Lindani Khumalo, who's Winnie's brother remembers her as a strong and gifted woman and reflects on their childhood.

@NtkThembi said on X:

"I don’t know how to explain this but this is touching me so hard. I used to listen to her music when I was younger and I just lost my mom in December. This is so crazy. I hope Rethabile wa gomotsega ko aleng."

@tumelo_br said on X:

"I loved her songs dearly."

@konvkt_tah wrote on X:

"She gave us timeless music. May her soul rest in eternal peace. To all gogos, we appreciate you."

Winnie Khumalo dies

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Tuesday, 7 January 2025 that actress and singer Winnie Khumalo passed away after a short illness.

Khumalo's family announced that her funeral has been scheduled for Friday, 17 January 2025.

