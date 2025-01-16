Oskido addressed Winnie Khumalo's children at her memorial service on Wednesday, 15 January

The music producer revealed to Rethabile and Thando Khumalo that they needed to finish paying Winnie's house

The Kwaito legend added that there's only R50 000 left off Winnie's house and her children should pay it off

Oskido tells Winnie Khumalo's children to pay off her house. Images: Oskido

Source: Instagram

Music legend Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, known as Oskido advised Rethabile and Thando Khumalo to finish paying Winnie Khumalo.

Mdlongwa revealed at Khumalo's memorial service on Wednesday, 15 January that her children should pay off the house.

"As you see, there are a lot of contributions today; go and pay off your mother's house," said Oskido.

He also revealed to the audience that Winnie was smart as she spent most of her money on her beautiful house in Soweto.

The musician added that there's only R50 000 left to finish off Winnie's house in Soweto and her beak through wasn't until the Live Your Life song.

"She managed to pay 85% of her house from her royalties. This is now a home that she’s left for you Rethabile and Thando,” he adds.

Oskido also acknowledged that Rethabile might not be staying at home anymore, but advised her to finish paying for the house so she can always have a home.

Winnie Khumalo passed away two days earlier than Doc Shebeleza, who passed away on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

Oskido tells Winnie Khumalo's children to pay off her house. Images: Mlimo Insider and sastartupmag

Source: Twitter

Kalawa pays tribute to Winnie Khumalo

The music producer Oskido paid tribute to Winnie Khumalo in a statement on social media on Tuesday, 7 January on behalf of her record label, Kalawa Jazmee Records.

“A true icon, Winnie Khumalo made a remarkable contribution to the South African music scene, inspiring many with her powerful voice and unforgettable performances. Her passion, talent, and dedication to her craft have left an indelible mark on the industry and in the hearts of her fans," read the statement.

