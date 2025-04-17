Former Generations: The Legacy actress, Six Nyaman,e recently married businessman Mohale Nchaupa

Nchaupa, who is from Limpopo province, reportedly owns the Kyalami Chisanyama and is a record label owner

South Africans took to social media this past week to respond to their traditional wedding ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal

Meet actress Six Nyamane's Limpopo tycoon husband, Mohale Nchaupe. Images: Six Nyamane

Talented actress Mpume "Six" Nyamane recently made headlines when she dumped Generations: The Legacy and married businessman Mohale Nchaupa.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born actress, who plays the role of actor Aubrey Poo's on-screen wife, Nozipho Moroka-Cele exited the SABC1 soapie on 26 February 2025.

Nyamane's last appearance will reportedly be on Thursday, 24 April 2025, according to SABC1.

The DJ and actress shared with Daily Sun that it was time for her to exit the popular show, as she wanted to travel the world with her craft.

Entertainment blogs Maphepha Ndaba and MDNews recently shared photos and videos from Nyamane's lavish wedding in her home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans respond to Six Nyamane's wedding

@Mzwaie_M said:

"I bet the husband has money."

@FootballStage_1 replied:

"He has a lot."

@ZunguThandanan3 wrote:

"I'm sure he's monied."

@NtshepyK said:

"I know someone called "6 Months" I'd be having so many questions."

@lezoothi wrote:

"So, this is the husband who got drunk and forgot the wife inside the car ka wedding day?"

@phly_jellow replied:

"The person who installed that wig is more dangerous than electricity."

@Simphiw02617472 said:

"Dirvoce will be looming in no time. We all know that women marry for security. Rather than love. Which is no longer exists."

@KkMkhathin60828 wrote:

"We need to study women getting married at career peak and its effects in the long term."

Jayvee_Marawu said:

"This boy will force her to quit being kissed by the guys on the screens."

@Xhosa_Version wrote:

"And that man embarrassed her on her wedding day."

What to know about the actress's husband

Social media users revealed to celebrity blog, Maphepha Ndaba and MDNNews that Six Nyamane's husband, Mohale Nchaupa is a wealthy businessman.

Nchaupe reportedly owns the Kyalami Chisanyama and is a record label owner, according to X user @zinhlemanq.

The businessman, who recently married the fan-favourite actress, frequently promotes the chisanyama on his Instagram page.

Facebook Page, Entrepreneurs Prestige Magazine reported in November 2020 that Nchaupa aka Morena wa Kgotso is the founder of Manco Enterprises and Cycad Waves Record Label.

The magazine also reveals that Nchaupa is from a Limpopo village known as Modjadji.

What to know about actress Six Nyamane’s alleged tycoon husband, Mohale Nchaupa. Image: Entrepreneurs Prestige Magazine

Thuli Phongolo teases Generations: The Legacy return

In a more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Thulisile Phongolo hinted at a possible comeback to Generations: The Legacy in a TikTok video.

The talented actress-turned-DJ acted out a scene on the TV show's set at Urban Brew Studios in the viral video.

The DJ and actress who is also known for her roles in Showmax's The Wife and Mzansi Magic's Rockville portrayed the character of Namhla Diale on the SABC1 show.

