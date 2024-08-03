Mzansi actress Nomzamo Mbatha did the most when she got into busting some funky dance moves

The @MDNnewss blog shared a clip showing Mbatha confidently and excitedly dancing in the kitchen

Locals gathered around the post, many of whom praised the actress for her enthusiasm and zest for life

Nomzamo Mbatha fancied her dancing skills enough to headline online to show them off. Images: @nomzamo_m

Acclaimed South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha tried to prove acting is not the only thing she's good at when she recently busted a move.

Mbatha showed she was living her best life after heading to TikTok with a video of herself pulling off a hot dance.

Nomzamo pulls off funky dance moves

The @MDNnewss blog shared the video with the caption:

"Nomzamo Mbatha dancing (fire emojis)."

The 56-second clip shows a jolly Mbatha dressed in smart casual attire bouncing and shuffling backwards and forwards and from side to side in the kitchen area.

Dancing to GoldMax, Dlala Thukzin, and Funky Qla's FOMO, the Shaka iLembe star excitedly moves into each part of her routine with an air of elegance.

Fancying herself more of an actor than a dancer, she spices up the dance with a few theatrics, sticking out her tongue and throwing up hand gestures.

Onlookers ate up the post, believing their fave, or at least somebody whose abilities they trust, put on quite an entertaining showing.

Mzansi eats up lit post

Within its first two hours, the post clocked close to 30,000 views and attracted 400 likes, 40 reposts, responses, and bookmarks.

Briefly News looks at some of the outlandish reactions.

@Blaq_Mannequin wrote:

"She's just beautiful, man."

@XUFFLER laughed:

"Nomzamo must rest. She's no longer [a] youth."

@itsjustmewethu added:

"She just wanted to remind us that she's beautiful."

