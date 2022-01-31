A funny video of a protest somewhere in South Africa is doing the rounds on the social media streets

A man ends up in the cross fire of the protest action after his leg catches alight along with some of the burning rubble

Luckily the man seems to have survived the wild ordeal but has left Mzansi online users in stitches with laughter

South Africa is known for its heated protests which usually involve the burning of rubble on the road in a call to action. However, in video posted recently a man’s leg also caught alight among the debris.

The clip posted on Twitter sees a group of men protesting on a road as they chant and throw tyres onto the fire. One man approaches holding what looks like fuel in a bottle which he pours onto the fire to ignite bigger flames.

Unfortunately, he over does it as he ends up pouring some of the liquid onto a man standing near him, who subsequently gets his leg on fire. The frantic man runs and quickly drops to the floor in an effort to put out the flame. Luckily the man seems to have survived the wild ordeal.

Lol: Man on fire leaves peeps dead

The video has left users in hysterics of laughter at the major flop. Check out some of their funny comments on the tweet:

@TKMotene commented:

“At least he did the Stop, Drop & Roll.”

@Stylecandii said:

“You can tell he passed L.O and was attentive to fire drills at the office.”

@avidave replied:

Yeah but he ran a bit. I was impressed by the roll…at least he knows.”

@phuti1998 commented:

“The laughter of camera man just made my day.”

@SthembiD asked:

“Where is this?”

@PupumaAlindile replied:

“It's an old one though. "Mvuthele" sounds like yi ndawo ekwaXhosa le. It's so funny.”

South Africans react to Parliament building fire reigniting

Briefly News previously reported that locals on social media were critical of the efforts undertaken to extinguish the fire that engulfed the Old Assembly building of Parliament in Cape Town.

The public backlash comes after the fire that ravaged the building on Sunday morning re-emerged on Monday afternoon, seeing fire emergency services fighting against the elements to control the conflagration in a windy city centre.

A 49-year-old man is in police custody on suspicion of causing the destruction and will appearance in court on Tuesday. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the re-emergence of the fire, citing it as puzzling as all the stakeholders involved believed it had been completely put out.

