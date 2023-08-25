A South African shared a video of how he bought two old and damaged bedside wooden pedestals for R300

Owen Beytell refurbished the pedestals by dismantling, repairing, polishing and repainting them.

The TikTok post showed the finished product looked brand new, and he sold it for an impressive R1 400

A man's impressive DIY refurbishment project left social media users very impressed.

A man transformed old bedside pedestals, which he sold for R1 400. Image: @owenbeytell_/TikTik

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by Owen Beytell shows the man hard at work with some old and damaged bedside wooden pedestals that he bought for R300.

Man shows progress in revamping old bedside pedestals

In the footage, Owen is dismantling, repairing and polishing the pedestals before repainting them with black spray paint. The finished product reveals black and wooden pedestals that look brand new.

Owen sold the re-done pedestals for an impressive R1 400.

"My very first furniture-flipping project! Both bedside tables were particle board on the sides and had A LOT of water damage, but I managed to improvise and save it. They had beautiful solid wood on the top of them and in front, and after a few hours of sanding, the original wood grain came through. I used Tjhoko paint's matt black and an all-purpose primer to paint them, and in the end, they came out looking brand new again," he said.

Watch the video below:

South Africans impressed with Owen's DIY work

keesha commented:

"I love South African Small businesses."

Emz said:

"R1400 is too cheap!! they are too nice."

TheSonInLaw commented:

"Lovely man. You in Cape Town."

Khachi Moshoeshoe replied:

"Nice job bro."

mikailmaneveld commented:

"Need a man who can do things like this ."

T L Bozo wrote:

"I don't think you can save water damaged melamine, it's just gonna puff again."

Woman makes over dresser from in-laws

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman completely nailed a DIY Project. The lucky lady did not need to spend money on a dresser table.

The woman's DIY efforts got thousands of likes. There were also a number of comments from people who admired her creativity.

@kamomothotoana posted a video where she affects her in-laws' wooden dresser. The piece of furniture had minimal damage, so she added new colour and fixed any faults. Watch the video below to see how she achieved a white colour from the dark brown wood.

Source: Briefly News