The Hawks in Cape Town are looking for three men who practised medicine without a licence

Two of the men have been on the run since they were released on bail and the third suspect's identity is still unknown

South Africans are questioning the police for releasing the men on bail, while others believe they fled the country

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team is on the hunt for three fake doctors who have been operating in Bellville and Khayelitsha as medical doctors.

The Hawks have appealed to the public to help them find three fake doctors who operated in Cape Town. Images: @SAPoliceService

The men are between the ages of 35 and 37 and face charges related to the contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Health Professions Act, as well as fraud.

According to the Hawk's media statement, the bogus doctors were first arrested in 2018 after they were tipped off that three men were posing as doctors. The Hawks later found out that the trio was not registered with the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA), but they provided patients with medical certificates and also dispensed medication.

Following their arrests, two of the suspects, Bunnel Kitete Tunda and Jeremy Liyongo Bompemo, were released on R5 000 bail and failed to pitch up to court for their trial. The third suspect's identity is still unknown, and the police have not been able to trace him, according to TimesLIVE.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects, and the Hawks appeal to the public to help find the fake doctors.

South Africans react

South Africans were very critical of the police for releasing the men on bail, knowing that they are foreign nationals. Some people believe that the suspects have fled the country entirely.

Here are some comments:

@sekodiane_me said:

"At first, why did you release them on bail knowing that they are foreign nationals?"

@Dzunnie_Skinere said:

"They arrested them very well, why released them? Now we have to assist them with info? Obviously, they made other passports and returned home."

@bynicolenoah said:

"The fact that it's so hard to find them speaks volumes to the cries you keep ignoring from us. It shouldn't even have taken this long to locate and arrest them. Stop focusing on uniting Africa and start focusing on fixing SA."

