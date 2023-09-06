Award-winning musician Lady Zamar gave relationship advice to men on loving their women properly

She said if this is achieved, not even a wealthy billionaire would succeed in snatching them away

Netizens found this advice to be a bit of a stretch, and so they dragged the singer on Twitter

Lady Zamar gave a relationship and left the internet divided with her views.

The singer occasionally gives relationship advice on Twitter, and she always rubs people the wrong way. Image: @ladyzamar

Lady Zamar's advice on dating for love

In a tweet dated 6 September, Lady Zamar divided Twitter when she advised men to love their women properly.

She further explained that if the woman, in turn, gives genuine love, not even a wealthy billionaire would succeed in snatching them away.

"When a woman genuinely loves you… not even a billionaire can take her away from you."

Zamar's tweet divides the internet

Netizens found this piece of unsolicited advice a bit of a stretch, so they dragged Lady Zamar.

@Isa_Mzi

"No, girl."

@collen_sambo2 sang:

“When I rich man want you. And your man can do nothing for ya. Oh these girls ain't loyal.”

@ToxicanDeep_DJ said:

"A millionaire took her from me three years ago, we were at Kream in the mall of Africa when all of this happened."

@SandileKaMsibi replied:

"Lies, we may cheat a lot, but When a man loves, He loves for real. Men can climb down & fall for people below their league. Women enter relationships for reasons. it is rarely pure love, it is often survival & a lifestyle upgrade compared to her previous one. Women always climb up the leagues, and an opportunity to upgrade is rarely missed. It is often missed when it is too risky but if it is a sure thing, she is gone."

@Lizzrr_ said:

"We need to stop it now. You can't love someone that much."

@GR1FF1THSTM7 said:

"Women don't play for passion anymore, when that Saudi contract comes in they're going."

Sjava fans come for Zamar following dating advice

The singer occasionally advises on this nature to social media users. Many, however, slammed her because of her past with musician Sjava.

Zamar highlighted the importance of mutual respect and valuing someone's time in relationships. But, netizens criticised Lady Zamar's advice and then bullied her.

"The moment you start feeling like you’re doing someone a favour by dating them you’re disrespecting them and their time."

Ifani on loving Sjava after Lady Zamar controversy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ifani returned to the spotlight as he prepared for the release of his album.

The rapper said he often switched off Sjava's music when he was down and out. But he started supporting him after Lady Zamar's allegations.

