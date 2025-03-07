South African singer Holly Rey shared her recent struggles with type 1 diabetes and said February was a difficult month for her

The Something Beautiful singer also posted a picture on Instagram at the hospital with her daughter

Holly Rey received love from her fans and industry mates after speaking about her struggles

Holly Rey has revealed her struggles with type 1 diabetes. Image: hollyreymusic

Source: Instagram

South African award-winning singer Holly Rey is living with diabetes, and she recently shared that the journey has not been easy.

Holly Rey speaks on diabetes

Taking to social media recently, Holly Rey revealed her most recent struggles with type 1 diabetes, revealing that February was a difficult month for her. The Something Beautiful singer shared an Instagram photo at the hospital with her daughter.

She got real about the pressures to remain strong even though she was struggling.

"I have no motivational quote or whole-hearted insight into how to stay strong through struggles because the truth is it stinks. You don’t always feel strong or have the capacity to be strong when you feel like you have hit rock bottom," Holly explained.

He further added that she was hit with a recent diagnosis that left her drained and incapable of opening up about it.

"I’ve always been very open and honest about my health journey and my relationship with type 1 diabetes, but for the last month, I have been struggling to come to terms with a recent diagnosis and, in turn, have been struggling to share anything."

Holly previously opened up about having to travel with a doctor who is always by her side when she os feeling under the weather.

Check out her emotional Instagram post below:

Mzansi shows love to Holly and shower her with messages of support

In her message, Holly thanked people for supporting her and for being kind by reaching out to her during this difficult period in her life. She said she is on a journey where she is looking for healing. She did also mention that she would be open to sharing everything when the time is right.

The star received so much love and support from people in the industry, and her fans also affirmed her, saying she is loved.

gigi_lamayne replied:

"I love you, my sis. Be strong. Plenty blessings."

linda_mtoba said:

"Get well soon. Sending you love."

kimjayde exclaimed:

"God's angels are by your side day and night sis! Sending you all our love & prayers."

anshelembe wished:

"Sending you hugs. Get better soon! Strongs."

bobbyblanco_sa remarked:

"My boo thang. Sending lots of strength and love."

sweetlife.org.za shared:

"So sorry to hear it’s been such a tough month. Sending you so much love and strength as you navigate your new normal."

mrluudrumfreak said:

"Strength be bestowed unto you and your family. Get well, Holls. We Love You!"

Holly reveals going into hiatus because of illness

In a previous report from Briefly News, Holly had to take a mini hiatus from the spotlight, as she had an ongoing battle with diabetes at the time.

She took the time to reflect on her career in music and figure out what further steps to take.

