Bahumi Mhlongo opened up about battling lymphedema for over a decade, sharing her struggles and resilience in a heartfelt Instagram post

Somizi Mhlongo's daughter revealed she used to suffer in silence but has now learned to lean on God's grace and gratitude to cope

Fans flooded her comments with support, praising her courage and sharing their own experiences with the condition

Veteran media personality Somizi Mhlongo's daughter Bahumi has opened up about her battle with lymphedema. The actress penned a lengthy post about her condition.

Somizi's daughter Bahumi shared an emotional post about her condition.

Bahumi gets candid about battling lymphedema

Bahumi Mhlongo spoke out about a health condition she has been battling for years. The actress who recently ventured into motivational speaking took to her page to encourage those dealing with the same condition and also educate those who did not know about lymphedema.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Soon Comes Night star shared pictures of her legs explaining what was happening to her. She revealed that she was diagnosed with lymphedema about a decade ago, and has been battling the condition in silence. Part of the post read:

"I was diagnosed with lymphoedema over a decade ago. In the moments I felt this pain, I kept quiet about it. There’s a trauma response I’ve had trouble breaking with regard to my leg (amongst other things) and it’s this: pretending to be fine when I most certainly was not. Minimising the effects of the pain I felt to avoid ‘being’ a pain to others. Because my pains were minimised as I grew, I developed a very toxic yet often celebrated coping mechanism."

Bahumi talks about leaning on God's grace and gratitude

The star who recently made headlines after her mother Palesa Madisakwane dropped bombshells about Somizi Mhlongo shared that she has learnt to rely on God's grace to cope with the situation.

"God’s grace is sufficient. I felt the pain, the frustration, the battle to ‘keep positive’ (which is another story for another day..), but He really sees us."

Fans show Bahumi some love

Social media users flooded Bahumi's timeline with heartfelt messages. Many applauded her for deciding to open up about her condition.

@nandifro commented:

"I'm really proud of you for posting this despite all the questions people still ask and all the ignorant comments... Unkulunkulu akasiniki into bese angasiniki amandla okumelana nayo okwethu ukumthemba nje .. I know exactly what you going through. I hope one day I will also talk about it and I will also be comfortable when people are staring or even asking questions 😢"

@jomm_persoanaltrainer said:

"Sending tons of hugs and prayers... continue fixing your eyes on Jesus, may He turn your pain to power for the glory of His name... He's got you in the palm of His hand ❤️❤️❤️"

@thando_iloveher wrote:

"His love is sufficient for us all ngiyabonga i needed to hear this and may God continue keep you strong and know his love endures forever🙌🙌🙌😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️🫂 🫂"

Somizi's daughter Bahumi Mhlongo got candid about her health problem.

