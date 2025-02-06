Pearl Thusi's baby daddy was captured spending quality time with their daughter

Walter Mokoena and his little girl were all smiles in a cute throwback picture that had social media going haywire

Netizens were vile and not only dragged Walter, but they also threw shade at Pearl's dating history

Pearl Thusi’s baby daddy shared a photo with their daughter, Thandolwethu. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi's baby daddy, Walter Mokoena, enjoyed some quality time with their daughter.

Pearl Thusi's baby daddy hangs with daughter

Former SABC sports presenter, Walter Mokoena, was captured in a rare sighting with his daughter, Thandolwethu.

The businessman is known for his years in the broadcasting space as one of the most respected sports commentators in the country.

Not only that, but Mokoena is known as being Pearl Thusi's ex and baby daddy, with whom she shares their baby girl, Thando.

Pearl Thusi’s daughter, Thandolwethu, posted a picture with her dad. Image: thando_mokoena

Source: Instagram

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a throwback picture of Walter and Thando at her birthday party in 2023.

Thando posted more snaps from the celebration, which was graced by some familiar faces, including her mom and her famous friends, DJ Zinhle and Moozlie:

Here's what netizens said about Pearl Thusi's baby daddy

Netizens gave Pearl's dating history a bombastic side eye and brought up the actress' past relationships.

In 2016, the former Queen Sono star was linked to another veteran broadcaster, Robert Marawa, whom she dated publicly before ultimately calling it quits a year later.

Interestingly enough, the men worked closely in the broadcasting space, and Walter recently gave Marawa a heartfelt salute for his strides as a world-class broadcaster.

KINGT85917992 asked:

"So, Pearl dated both Robert Marawa and Walter Mokoena?"

MrsMonnica was not impressed:

"Yoh, Pearl has bad taste in men."

TshepisoReal was shocked:

"Wait, Robert Marawa was seeing Walter's baby mama the time they worked together at SABC sports?"

TumeloTiger1 dragged Walter:

"Is he going grey already? Wow, he's ageing fast. What was Pearl Thusi thinking?"

H_Permza speculated:

"That’s why he doesn't get along with Marawa."

xola_w wrote:

"I thought she was Robert's daughter."

Pearl Thusi complains about singlehood

In more Pearl Thusi updates, Briefly News shared the actress' rant about being an independent woman.

Pearl complained about the struggles of being single and declared that she was ready for a husband.

Source: Briefly News