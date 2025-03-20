Nota Baloyi's post about Pearl Thusi calling her a downgrade sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending Pearl and others agreeing with him

Fans believe Nota mentioned Pearl because Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, had referenced her while defending his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne against a podcast host's criticism

Many social media users felt Nota was seeking attention, while others praised Reason for standing up for Gigi

Nota Baloyi's post about Pearlb Thusi received mixed reactions from Mzansi. The star made the remarks after controversial rapper Reason also known as Sizwe Alakine blasted a podcast host who disrespected his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne.

Nota Baloyi's post about Pearl Thusi sparked a debate online. Image: Noam Galai and Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nota Baloyi fires shots at Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi may be taking a break from social media, but she is always catching strays. Outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi recently fired shots at the actress unprovoked.

Nota Baloyi shocked fans when he attacked the Queen Sono actress on his X page. He said Pearl Thusi is a downgrade. The post read:

"Pearl Thusi is a downgrade…"

Fans react to Nota Baloyi's post

Nota Baloyi's post divided social media users. Some said the star had no right to attack Pearl Thusi unprovoked, while others agreed that Pearl Thusi was not as beautiful as she used to be.

However, some fans felt that Nota Baloyi made the statement about Pearl because he wanted to trend.

@Kingsley_the1st wrote:

"Are you tryna trend?"

@SisonkeViti commented:

"Mxxx Pearl Thusi's prime gone. We have abo Thuli Phongolo now."

@LugileK added:

"Nyaope looking like man insulting and objectifying a woman."

@tshepom619 said:

"A downgrade to some, but way out of your league!"

@LEDGroup_ wrote:

"@PearlThusi is a 10 and a status for many many good men therefore is a clean upgrade."

@PercyChabalala5 said:

"I don’t think all your sisters combined can match Pearl‘s beauty, sies."

Nota Baloyi's post about Pearl Thusi divided Mzansi. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Why did Nota Baloyi attack Pearl Thusi?

Fans believe that Pearl Thusi's name popped up in the conversation about downgrading because Reason mentioned her name as an example when he was defending Gigi Lamayne.

The rapper asked the podcaster who had mentioned that Reason downgraded by dating Gigi after Lootlove if Pearl Thusi or Thuli P were considered upgrades. Reason's video received positive responses from fans who praised him for standing up for Gigi on a public platform.

Gigi also responded to the video of her man defending her. The rapper was proud that Reason blasted those who bashed her. Fans also agreed that the Mashonisa hitmaker struck gold with Sizwe Alakine.

Nota Baloyi sides with Elon Musk to bash Malema

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that music executive Nota Baloyi went on a rant against Economic Freedom Fighters president (EFF) Julius Malema. Nota has never been afraid to publicly scrutinise Julius Malema, and this time, he threw some harsh words his way.

It all started when Tesla billionaire Elon Musk reacted to a video of Julius Malema speaking against whiteness. Musk then declared Malema an international criminal.

