Who is Chanel Dijon? Age, real name, partner, surgery, profiles, net worth

Who is Chanel Dijon? She is an Instagram star, social media influencer, model and businessperson from the United States of America. She came into the limelight following her marriage with a renowned American record producer and beatmaker, Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, popularly known as DJ Mustard. The pair also recently hit the headlines after DJ Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel Thierry.

Chanel Dijon is an Instagram star, social media influencer, model and businessperson. Photo: @chaneldijon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Chanel Dijon's real name? Her real name is Chanel Thierry. She is a rising social media influencer with a considerable following on various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and YouTube. She is also a businessperson and owns a loungewear company called Sleep Ova. In addition, she promotes multiple products on her Instagram account, such as Harmless Harvest.

Chanel Dijon's profile summary

Real name Chanel Thierry Famous as Chanel Dijon Gender Female Date of birth 19 December 1991 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Separated Ex-partner DJ Mustard Children 3 School Eagle High School, Ánimo Jackie Robinson Charter High School Profession Instagram star, social media influencer, businessperson Net worth $11 million Instagram @chaneldijon

Chanel Dion’s biography

Who is Chanel Mcfarlane? She is a popular social media influencer who was born and raised in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Her real name is Chanel Thierry. She is an American national of African-American ancestry. Her mother is a registered nurse.

The American businessperson graduated from Ánimo Jackie Robinson Charter High School. She also attended Eagle High School.

What is Chanel Dijon’s age?

The social media influencer is 30 years old as of 2022. Photo: @chaneldijon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The social media influencer is 30 years old as of 2022. When is Chanel Dijon’s birthday? She was born on 19 December 19991. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Chanel Dijon's career

She is an Instagram star, social media influencer, model and businessperson. She owns an online shopping and retail shop titled Sleep Ova, where she mainly sells women's clothes, including dresses, pants, robes and shorts. Her Sleep Ova Instagram account has amassed almost 18 thousand followers.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 13 May 2020, with her debut video titled MAKINGS OF CHANELDIJON | The Best Homemade Chili, which she uploaded on 18 May 2020. Since then, she has consistently engaged her fans with entertaining content, including vlogs, DIYs, makeup tutorials and food related-content. Currently, the channel has almost 31 thousand subscribers. However, she has not posted for a while now.

What is Chanel Dijon's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $11 million.

Who is Chanel Dijon's partner?

The American-based businessperson is currently separated from her ex-partner Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, famously known as DJ Mustard. Her ex-partner is a professional American record producer and beatmaker. He has produced songs for famous artists such as 2 Chainz, Tyga, and Ty Dolla Sign.

When did DJ Mustard get married? Chanel and Mustard had been together since they were 19 years old. The pair got engaged in 2018 and exchanged their wedding vows on 10 October 2020. They share three children: two daughters, Kauner and Kody, and a son, Kiylan.

What happened to Chanel and Mustard?

The pair recently decided to bring their marriage to an end after being together for one and half years since they tied the knot. On 3 May, DJ Mustard confirmed that he had filed for divorce from Chanel Thierry.

Why did DJ Mustard file for divorce?

The American record producer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. He also confirmed that he is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

The Instagram star stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). Photo: @chaneldijon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Chanel Dijon’s height?

The Instagram star stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Chanel Dijon's weight loss

The American businessperson posted a video on her YouTube channel explaining how she was depressed and insecure about her weight. Chanel Dijon’s weight loss journey began when she gave birth to her lastborn child. Before delivery, she weighed around 230 pounds; after birth, she weighed 215 pounds. She later weighed 150 pounds after working out and watching her diet and continued to lose more weight.

Chanel Dijon is a social media influencer, model and businessperson from the United States of America. She gained prominence following her relationship with DJ Mustard. She is also known on social media for her consistent and diverse content on YouTube and Instagram.

