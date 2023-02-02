Itumeleng Khune sent his beautiful wife Sphelele Makhunga a happy birthday on social media

Sharing pictures of him and his wife, Itu let the world know that Sphe is his everything

Seeing the lovebirds had fans gushing over their undeniably strong and inspirational bond

Itumeleng Khune never misses a moment to boast about his beautiful wifey Sphelele Makhunga, especially not on her birthday.

Itumeleng Khune let his wife Sphelele Makhunga know that she is his everything on her special day. Image: Instagram / Itumeleng Khune

Source: Instagram

Birthdays are special days, however, it should not be the only time your spouse makes a fuss about you. Itu is the prime example of this and that is why this birthday post did not go unseen.

Itu took to Instagram with a few pictures of him and his wifey. In a few simple words, he made it clear that Sphe is the only woman for him and that she has his whole heart.

“Happy birthday to the woman that brings sunshine to my life, my dear caring and loving wifey Bear @laaylaymak ❤️”

Mzansi people gush over Itu and Sphe’s special bond

This Mzansi celeb couple never fails to serve goals, Fans and friends flooded the comments, wishing Sphe and commenting on the cute couple.

Take a look:

@sitsabamda said:

“Happy birthday to the missus cap, please ignore the noise and focus on the prize (Amakhosi back on top). Everything else won’t matter ✌️”

@saneli_maphathakahle said:

“First slide, with hose two Birds flying by...Nature came through for this shot”

@boitumelo.mokae.351 said:

“A happiest birthday to the lady who makes u happy Itu. God's richest blessings upon her ”

@cawemyrha said:

“She's such a blessing to all of us...”

Source: Briefly News