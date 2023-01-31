Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele Makhunga recently celebrated her birthday on social media and people loved the video she shared

The stunning young woman posted a video of herself looking overjoyed that she was turning a year older

Online users soon flooded Sphelele's posts with birthday wishes and compliments on her special day

Legendary soccer player Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele Makhunga is officially a year past her mid-20s. The young lady celebrated that she was a year older.

Itumeleng Khune's wife turned 26 and celebrated with a video on Instagram. Image: @laaylaymak

Online users could not get enough of the video that she posted. Many people flood the comments section with praise for the beautiful lady.

Itumeleng Khune's wife celebrates her birthday on Instagram

In a video of Sphelele Makhunga showing that she celebrated her birthday, she changed her balloons from 25 to 26. In the clip, she also lit her birthday cake.

Fans of Sphelele Makhunga wish her happy birthday

Peeps love to get a peek into Sphelele's life. Online users immediately praised and wished her well on her special day.

thandomfundisi commented:

"Happy birthday."

lehlohonolomajoro commented:

"Happiest birthday umfazi wa Mfowethu. More life, more blessings."

teadyblouse commented:

"She is so young aibo."

lillylizcat94 commented:

"Happy birthday baby."

nkomobuhlebenkosi commented:

"Happy blessed birthday sweet pie."

lwethu_qeqe commented:

"Happy birthday maKhune."

