Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele is the gift that keeps on giving this summer when it comes to serving fire content

The mother of two posted a photo of herself enjoying an outdoor shower while rocking a Calvin Klein two-piece swimsuit

Netizens showered the South African soccer star’s missus with tons of love and compliments admiring her fit physique

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

If photos are anything to go by, the Khunes are having the time of their lives out in Limpopo this summer.

Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele had netizens stanning over her hot mom bod after sharing a fire shower photo. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Itumeleng’s stunning wife, Sphelele blessed the Instagram feed with a fire pic of herself enjoying an outdoor shower while rocking a grey Calvin Klein two-piece swimsuit.

Revealing that the jaw-dropping snap was taken by her hubby, Sphelele captioned the post:

“36 degrees. : @itukhune32 ❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Itu is one lucky gent that’s for sure. As to be expected netizens flocked in on the post to shower the hot mom of two with tons of compliments and praise.

melody_sikhosana replied:

“Haaa mngani !!!”

zimmy_damane said:

“se hot mommy.”

2012okhe reacted:

“ mama we zigirls za ka Khune.”

batsumi_luxury_guesthouse responded:

“Stunning. .”

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner reacted:

“Body is bodying.”

realmoipone_moopela wrote:

“Enjoy nana ❤️❤️❤️you deserve it.”

rifumo_wealthy commented:

“Still my fave ❤️❤️.”

Petersibongiseni said:

“Weee Jesu Mrs K that body.”

Itumeleng Khune's missus Sphelele cooks idombolo over an open fire

In a related story, Briefly News reported that South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her wifey duties over the weekend.

Sphelele took to Instagram to share some photos revealing how she started a fire to cook a hearty traditional meal on a three-legged pot under the guidance of her mother-in-law.

The images also showed her mixing the dough to make the dombolo (dumpling).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News