Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele Makhunga had a stunning picture that left South Africans drooling

The SA soccer keeper's boo showed off her body and left people stunned by her flawless physique

Sphelele's comments were flooded with people who just admired her body and her husband joined in

Soccer player Itu Khune's life partner Sphelele Makhunga reminded people why he is married to her. The stunning lady posted pictures of herself in a stunning dress.

Itumeleng khune's wife I had her husband and the entire internet drooling over her beauty after the latest pic. Image: @laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

The picture of Sphelele had online users' jaws dropping. Many people flooded the comments with remarks on how beautiful she is.

Itu Khune wife Spehelele Makhunga impresses SA

Itu's wife, Sphelele, showed people that he is indeed a lucky man. The stunning lady shared a picture of herself in a tan figure-hugging dress, which was short enough to show off her stunning legs.

Itumeleng was one of the first to come and take the picture as he commented with a heart and a heart eyes emoji. Other online users soon joined in with endless compliments on her body, and people also replied to Itu's comment, gushing over the couple's interaction.

mbokazinosihle_wasematshalini commented:

"Aibo Sphelele."

moratiwa.lira_16_32 commented:

"Imama."

nesh_ziks commented:

"The love I have."

mdokishe commented:

"Let me wash my eyes."

mumsyrakgoale commented:

"Mama bear..beke le beke."

neo_nkanyezi commented:

"Looking good Mama!"

pearl_nkosi_dlamini_ commented:

"Hot."

tumi_stone commented:

"Shem you’re fighting."

nkuleh_madlala commented:

"Haiyiii."

noxx_zondi commented:

"@itukhune32 how hot is your wifey thoough!"

