Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema wasted no time in displaying his thoughts on public figures' sending their condolences to the loved ones of FW de Klerk

Malema trolled both former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former finance minister Tito Mboweni

Some South Africans seemed to be living for Juju's wit and quick responses but others believe he needs to respect the dead

EFF leader Julius Malema has been trolling public figures who have been sharing their condolences with the family and friends of late apartheid president FW de Klerk. Malema started with former public protector Thuli Madonsela and made his way to former finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Madonsela took to Twitter where she shared a heartfelt condolence message to De Klerk's loved ones and Saffas reacted in many ways. Some lauded her gracefulness while others called her out for it.

As for Mboweni, he was on the receiving end of trolling-galore. The politician received tons of hate from locals, with many telling him to stick to cooking.

Malema roasts Madonsela in a subtle way

Below are some of the responses Madonsela tweet received:

@NogoboN said:

"One thing about Malema is he will always choose violence."

@kea_Fologa shared:

"Somebody take his phone."

@Ntshekzan responded with:

"Waiting for makoti to say thank you."

Mboweni is told to get back to farming

After Mboweni shared his heartfelt message about De Klerk and their enemies to friends story, Malema wasted no time in telling Mboweni where he should be. The former finance minister spoke about sharing Cuban cigars with De Klerk but Malema believes he should be feeding his chickens instead.

Read some of the responses Malema received below:

@sean105101 tweeted:

"I don't understand a word you saying but you are right."

@Oriee1 responded with:

"Mara juju Mara."

@LedimoSeloyi added:

"You really got them in a corner today."

