The Economic Freedom Fighters says the party will no longer be engaging with the African National Congress in coalition talks

Leader of the Red Berets Julius Malema has accused the ruling party of acting in bad faith and not making commitments to their coalition demands

Malema says despite ActionSA saying it has closed the coalition talks with the party, the EFF is still willing to meet with ActionSA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The coalition talks between the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African National Congress have come to an end with Red Berets saying the ruling party was negotiating in bad faith.

The Red Berets held a press conference at their headoffice in Johannesburg to update south Africans on how coalition talks have been going thus far.

The EFF is no longer willing to work with the ANC. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC sent junior party members to meet with the EFF's senior officials to negotiate.

When the junior officials failed to adequately negotiate with the EFF, the ANC's treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and Malema says he is not interested in talking to Mashatile, according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He added that the ANC wanted to rush into discussions about the sharing of power instead of making any commitments to the EFF's coalition demands.

EFF will be patient with ActionSA

When questioned about coalition talks with ActionSA, Malema stated that his party had not closed the door on the newly-formed party. He says the EFF is willing to be patient with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Malema says he only found out that ActionSA closed the door on the EFF through the media.

ActionSA recently said forming a partnership with the EFF was off the table because the Red Berets wanted to partner with the ruling party and ActionSA has made it clear time and time again that they would not work with the ANC, according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans react to the EFF presser

Taking to social media, South Africans shared their thoughts about the EFF press conference. Here's what they had to say:

@ChosenDavidline said:

"Hate CIC Julius Malema at your own expense but the fact remains he always says the truth the way it is. I call him the Fearless General."

@AndiswaMadikazi said:

"Agents and enemies of progress are calling for the resignation of President Julius Malema on the basis that he does not compromise on principle? There is a deliberate attempt to divide the mighty EFF. #EFFPresser"

@Rudi12924083 said:

"He is aware that the political world will continue turning without his "support"?"

@JonGericke said:

"Forget it being cold outside the ANC. It's becoming quite chilly inside the ANC too."

@Blessed449 said:

"We know him by now the king of flip flops. Give him a few days, ya'll will hear him singing another song."

ActionSA and EFF Coalition talks come to an end because of the ANC, EFF willing to swallow their pride

Briefly News previously reported that the coalition negotiations between the Economic Freedom Fighters and newly-formed political organisation ActionSA have officially come to an end with ActionSA stating that it cannot work with the EFF because the party insists on working with the African National Congress.

The two parties have been in coalition talks regarding the three hung metros in Gauteng, namely the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane and the City of Ekhuruleni.

ActionSA's leader, Herman Mashaba, says the party's supporters have been clear and they do not want to see ActionSA partner with the ruling party and that is the main reason ActionSA will not work with the EFF, reports SABC News.

Source: Briefly.co.za