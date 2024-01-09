Fikile Mbalula openly confessed to fabricating information for Jacob Zuma regarding the public-funded swimming pool at his Nkandla residence

Mbalula stated that Zuma expelled himself from the ANC by supporting the MK party

During the ANC's 112th-anniversary celebration, members and speakers stressed unity and renewal through songs and podium statements

Fikile Mbalula faces scrutiny for remarks on Jacob Zuma. Image: David Harrison

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu has voiced criticism against African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula for his statements in Mpumalanga,

According to SABC News, Mbalula openly admitted that they had provided false information on behalf of former President Jacob Zuma regarding the construction of a swimming pool at his Nkandla residence, funded by public money.

He strongly condemned Zuma for joining the newly established uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) political party and for his criticism of the current ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mbalula declared that Zuma automatically expelled himself from the ANC by endorsing the MK party, asserting that the ANC wouldn't subject Zuma to a disciplinary hearing.

Mbalula made these remarks while addressing ANC members at the Cadres’ Forum meeting in Barberton, south of Mbombela, in anticipation of the party’s January 8 Statement celebrations.

Mzansi believes that the government has failed

ANC advocates unity, targets Zuma's MK Party

According to News24, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula unveiled the party's admission of falsehoods regarding Jacob Zuma's Nkandla 'fire pool,' party leaders continued to target Zuma. Mbalula exposed a long-held secret, disclosing that the alleged 'fire pool' in the R240-million Nkandla scandal was, in reality, a basic swimming pool.

During the initial day of the ANC's 112th-anniversary festivities, party members and speakers emphasised the importance of unity and renewal through both song and statements delivered from the podium.

Ramaphosa urges patience for African National Congress

Previously, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of the African National Congress, emphasised the party's need for additional time to lead South Africa toward prosperity.

In his address, Ramaphosa indirectly criticised the newly established MK party while drawing comparisons between South Africa's development and that of China. However, his speech received disapproval from netizens, who expressed their dissatisfaction with a thumbs-down reaction.

Source: Briefly News