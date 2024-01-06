The ANC recently refused to comment on Zuma's endorsement of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party

Mbalula highlighted the need for internal dispute resolution amidst the emergence of the MK party

Mixed reactions emerged as citizens expressed varying views on the ANC's dismissal of the new party on the block

Fikile Mbalula, Gwede Matashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC NEC meeting in Mpumalanga. Image: @MbalulaFikile

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula refrained from commenting on the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party endorsed by former leader Jacob Zuma.

Conflict resolution in the ANC

During a press briefing, Mbalula mentioned that the ANC needs to solve disputes within its ranks.

He reflected on historical instances where dissatisfied factions formed coalitions, and urged members to engage with the party directly, reported SABCNews.

Loadshedding used as political tool

Mbalula also acknowledged concerns about the ongoing issue of load shedding. He recognized the economic implications of power outages and the potential political use of loadshedding against the ANC government.

"We know the effects of load shedding in terms of the economy. We want it gone, and we know that load shedding has been used and is going to be used in the campaign against the ANC government. In this particular instance, it is against this background; it is in our interest not only for an election but for SA as a whole that we deal with this matter.”

SA discusses Zuma's latest political move

The public engaged in online discussions about Zuma's influence on ANC dynamics and SA politics.

L.J. Mamashila mentioned:

"Come on guys. We all know that MK won't win the elections. It's supported by Zuma supporters only. It won't even win KZN because IFP is there."

Alphas Khalo wrote:

"Considering how clueless are all these opposition parties, I am going to vote for the ANC."

Michael Johnson said:

"People will vote for MK only because of popularity not merit. The ANC and other opposition should not underestimate Zuma's popularity."

Letsatsi Lethuba commented:

"MK is going to restore our dignity, sovereignty and freedom. Zuma was never ordered to close any of our coal power stations, they won't even try that BS!"

Niya Center added:

"The hardest time in the history of the organisation."

