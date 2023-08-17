Former advocate Malesela Teffo's bizarre behaviour continued at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court

The disbarred advocate, who was arrested over two weeks ago, is still refusing to submit his fingerprints

Teffo gave the court confusing and nonsensical reasons why he was refusing to cooperate with the police

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

PRETORIA - Former advocate Malesela Teffo is up to his old antics and has once again frustrated the court with his erratic behaviour.

Malesela Teffo appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where her frustrated proceedings. Image: @Sli_Masikane/Twitter & Stock image/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In what was supposed to be Teffo's fourth court appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 16 August, the former advocate listed why he is refusing to cooperate with the police, each one more baffling than the last.

The disbarred advocate was arrested for fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing on Tuesday, 1 August, News24 reported.

Teffo is accused of breaking into a City Property office and assaulting a security guard before fleeing with a R1 500 door handle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Over two weeks have passed since Teffo was placed in handcuffs, and the controversial man has still refused to let the police take his fingerprints, meaning he has not been properly charged.

When asked when he refused to submit fingerprints, Teffo took the stand and touched on everything but the issue of the fingerprints.

The accused questioned why more than one person was sitting on the prosecution's side, claiming he could not tell who was prosecuting the case.

Teffo asked the court to remove the investigating officer whose presence made him uncomfortable after the officer manhandled him during his arrest.

The judge denied Teffos requests and postponed the matter to 6 September to allow Teffo to submit his fingerprints, and for the state to gather witness statements, TimesLIVE reported.

Mzansi thinks “something is off” with Malesela Teffo after defence team ditches him after dramatic court stunt

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former advocate Malesela Teffo is again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Teffo, a previous legal representative of some of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was expected to appear in the dock on Thursday, 11 August, for his own trial.

In the true fashion of the eccentric figure South Africans have witnessed in the past year, Teffo caused drama when he refused to enter the courtroom or stand in the dock at Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News