Vodacom and Netstar are looking to provide taxi commuters free access to WiFi while they use the public transport

The company's launched an initiative called WiTaxi which aims at servicing an underserved and underbanked demographic

Using Netstar's telematics devices as WiFi routers, commuters will have access to 1GB of uninterrupted WiFi

JOHANNESBURG - The South African taxi industry is stepping into the future thanks to an initiative from Vodacom and Netstar.

Vodacom and Netstar aim to keep taxi commuters connected by making Wifi available in taxis. Image: Stock photo

The companies have partnered to launch a free in-taxi connectivity service called WiTaxi. Commuters can access 1GB of free WiFi through the service while using some minibus taxis in SA.

Telecommunication company, Vodcom says the partnership forms part of its goal to help SA's underserved and underbanked population, thereby improving connectivity for all, Engineering News reported.

Netstar Group Managing Director Grant Fraser said:

“SA’s taxi industry is responsible for more than 60% of daily commutes, making it an integral part of the country’s transport sector and a significant economic player,”

How will Vodacom and Netstar get WiFi aboard taxis?

The partnership has installed Netstar's telematics devices into 3200 Toyota minibus taxis across South Africa. The telematics device can also double up a WiFi router.

Commuters will be able to connect to the free WIFI through the WiTaxi app. In exchange for watching short 15-second adverts, the commuters will have access to up to 1GB of uninterrupted WiFi daily.

The WiTaxi initiative won't just keep taxi commuters connected to the world but will also address safety concerns for taxi owners and drivers.

According to TimesLIVE, the platform can assist in mapping road hazards like potholes, traffic and accidents.

