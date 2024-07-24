Eastern Cape police are offering an R50,000 reward for anyone with information on a missing Nakane Lizane

The four-year-old was last seen playing outside his family home in Wells Estate, Gqeberha, on 11 May 2023

Officers have urged those with information on the missing child to contact the SAPS via the crime stop number

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Over a year after he vanished, the Eastern Cape police's investigation into missing four-year-old Nakhane Lizane continued. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image and SAPS/Supplied.

Source: UGC

More than a year after his disappearance, the Eastern Cape police are now offering a R50,000 reward for any information that could assist in finding the missing child, Nakane Lizane.

Nakane Lizane vanished

The four-year-old was last seen in Ndlovini Wells Estate, Gqeberha, on 11 May 2023. It's alleged that on the day of his disappearance, Lizane was dropped off from daycare around 15:45. He then played outside with his 10-year-old brother. According to the SAPS, when their mother called them back into the house, only the 10-year-old returned. Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the child was reported missing at SAPS in Swartkops:

“Numerous search parties were formed, and mass searches were conducted...as well as drones used by a private company to scan the surrounding area of Wells Estate, Gqeberha.”

Van Rensburg said that at the time of his disappearance, Lizane was wearing black jeans, a light-coloured t-shirt, and a black jacket.

Van Rensburg added that those with information on the four-year-old’s whereabouts could contact the province’s SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or share the information via the MYSAPSAPP.

Netizens concerned about four-year-old's wellbeing

Some social media users were still hopeful that Lizane would be found.

@NkagiM_ said:

“🥹🥹🥹 ahwww Nana.”

@Dmt20101 added:

“Wish for his safe return 🙏.”

@EdwardMotsumi commented:

“🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Let's hope it is safe. Every second in South Africa, children are missing what happened.”

@SoulFlow_UHURU asked:

“No cameras within the estate?”

@bridgetbree1 said:

“I hope they find him.”

