The trial of an SANDF member charged with the murder of a 19-year-old would kick off on 2 July 2024

The soldier reportedly shot and killed matric student Amogelang Assegai in Kimberly, Northern Cape, in 2022

Various NGOs were expected outside the Northern Cape High Court to show support to the deceased teen’s family

The trial of an SANDF member charged with the murder of 19-year-old Amogelang Assegai would start on 2 July 2024. Images: Stock Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images.

The parents of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by an SANDF member in Kimberly in 2022 have not recovered from the trauma of burying a child.

Soldier fatally wounds matriculant

Amogelang Assegai’s father, Oduetse Ntsie, spoke to SABC News ahead of the murder trial, which was scheduled to start in the Northern Cape High Court on 22 July 2024. Ntsie hoped justice would prevail and the accused would be kept behind bars. Ntsie added that Assegai’s death had destroyed them:

“No parent wants to bury their child. We will be going to court, but reluctantly, to end up facing the murderer of our son. That on its own is killing us.”

