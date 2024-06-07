Netizens have called on police to track down the Pakistani man who was spotted with a missing 12-year-old girl in Limpopo.

Tlou Koko was last seen leaving her family home in Lekhureng village, Matlala, in the Capricorn District on 2 June 2024

The SAPS revealed that the pre-teen called her mother two days after her disappearance and told her she was in America

Social media users have pleaded with the SAPS to find the man who was seen with the missing 12-year-old, Tlou Koko. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and X/@SAPoliceService

Limpopo 12-year-old disappears

The SAPS were searching for Tlou Koko, who was last seen leaving her family home in Lekhureng village, Matlala, in the Capricorn District on 2 June 2024. Police investigations found that Koko was last seen with a Pakistani national known as Abdul. A statement by the SAPS also revealed that the 12-year-old called her mother two days after her disappearance and told her she was in America:

Police have urged anyone with information about Koko’s disappearance to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use MySAPSApp.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens believed that the Pakistani national who was seen with the missing pre-teen was the key to finding her whereabouts.

@Clinton63096798 wondered:

“What was a 12-year-old doing with Abdul? If our leaders don't let these criminals in our country without them being vetted by Home Affairs, police would have had some details regarding Abdul's whereabouts; maybe that's his fake name. And maybe now he's in another Area, Blame our ANC.”

@SimangW_Sibande asked:

“Where is the Pakistani man? You should be having him booked for questioning.”

@zane_zanek786 suggested:

“After finding Abdul, lock up the parents as well.”

@Frank706951508 said:

“She had called her mom, and she's now in America ”

@Bundisto added:

“Foreigners again.”

