The South African National Defence Force has managed to seize six cars that were being smuggled out of the country

The cars that were being illegally transported are said to have been luxury vehicles and were abandoned by the smugglers when they were spotted by the authorities

Social media users believe that smugglers are successful because they have law enforcement officials in South Africa and neighbouring countries helping them out

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

LIMPOPO - Six high-end vehicles that were being illegally transported from South Africa to Mozambique were retrieved by the South African National Defence Force in Limpopo in the past week.

One of the vehicles was submerged in the Limpopo River on the route to Mozambique. Siphiwe Dlamini, SANDF spokesperson, says seven soldiers were doing their usual patrol when they spotted the cars being transported across the border.

Six cars that were being smuggled out of South Africa were seized at the Limpopo River. Images: @TrackerSA

Source: Twitter

The smugglers immediately fled as soon as they were found out and abandoned the vehicles, reports TimesLive.

The soldiers recovered Toyota Hilux bakkies, a Toyota Fortuner and a Ford Everest which was stolen from Hebron in Gauteng. The stolen car was identified by car tracking company, Tracker South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The case has now been handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation.

News24 reports that Minister of Defence Thandi Modise has congratulated the soldiers on working hard during the festive season.

South Africans weigh in on car smuggling across borders

Taking to social media, South Africans questioned how smugglers are able to make it across the border. Some people believe that law enforcement officials in other countries have to be involved.

Briefly News compiled a few comments below:

@makhanip said:

"I find it difficult that authorities from our neighbours don't know about this, equally authorities from SA. This is being done with the cooperation of SAn officials and neighbouring states officials as well. Actually, it's been happening for a long time, just in the media now."

@Great_lioness said:

"There are still not planning on putting a wall there, anything that can block cars from passing through."

@HowTo02698275 said:

"They are not smuggling, at this rate they are taking. There is a difference."

@MSGkekana said:

"At some point, the government needs to stop this or just build them a bridge."

@TumiDM1 said:

"If the SA gov wanted this to stop, this would have stopped a long time ago."

7 SANDF soldiers took bribes from arms smugglers at Zimbabwe border

Briefly News previously reported that Siphiwe Sangweni, the Major-General of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has admitted that seven soldiers are accused of taking bribes from people who attempted to smuggle weapons across the border between Zimbabwe and South Africa in 2021.

“What happens is that we are trying to find these members before they do, or while they are doing these acts, and when it happens that they were found after disciplinary action are taken immediately.

"You will recall that three or four months ago, there was an outcome of those investigations with Hawks together with the military police where seven members were arrested,” Sangweni said.

Source: Briefly.co.za