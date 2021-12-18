SA Traffic: Over 2,000 Motorists Arrested Already, High Traffic Volumes in KZN

Despite coronavirus warnings and restrictions, traffic on Mzansi's roads has picked up considerably since December started

More than 2,000 drivers have already been arrested for road traffic violations since the month began

The N3 toll leading to Kwa-Zulu Natal is definitely one of SA's busiest despite the closure of beaches across the province

It seems like things are picking up on Mzansi's roads very quickly this festive season despite numerous warnings of a fourth coronavirus wave. And peeps are not sticking to safety precautions on the roads either.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation reports that over 2,000 people have been arrested for road traffic violations since just the beginning of December!

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane told eNCA that police would be keeping an extra close eye on the roads to make sure South Africans are following road safety measures this busy holiday.

And even though beaches across KZN will be closed on key dates this festive period,- including Christmas & New Years weekend- the N3 toll remains equally busy as any previous year on record, Toll Concession’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra told EWN.

Put simply, motorists are being told to play it smart and keep safe on the roads this holiday season.

