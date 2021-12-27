Two head-on collisions took place on the N1 in Polokwane yesterday, causing deaths and injuries

POLOKWANE - Yesterday (26 December) there were two car accidents in Polokwane. Both were head-on collisions. A total of 13 people sustained injuries and four people died as a result of these collisions.

According to SABC News, the second collision caused the driver of a vehicle to die on the N1 northbound. Apparently, reckless driving caused the accident.

Two collisions caused major damage and loss of life in Polokwane on Boxing Day. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

Woman injured during horseriding incident in KZN

The accident happened in the Drakensberg and required her to be airlifted, Arrive Alive reports.

A Netcare911 Helicopter transported the injured woman to a hospital in Pietermaritzburg, where she is receiving specialised treatment for leg injuries.

South Africans react to Polokwane collisions

@PhiwayinkosiRo1 said:

"Please guys no drinking and driving. Arrive alive."

@STORK41335854 believes:

"Not drinking and driving. It's the idiots overtaking on solid barrier lines just to be in front of the car ahead. Some have zero respect for oncoming vehicles."

@donno5_ shared:

"It's a mess on the N1, terrible."

@Prole_Librarian believes:

"N1 is not a killer road by nature. People get so impatient; they end up sleeping and driving recklessly."

@ruben_tsonga remarked:

"Eish."

Limpopo and Free State car crashes leaves 19 injured and 10 dead

In other festive season car accident news, Briefly News previously reported that two car crashes, one in Limpopo and one in the Free State, caused 19 people to sustain serious injuries and ten people were killed.

The Limpopo crash took place on 23 December on the R578. It was caused by one vehicle's tyre bursting, which made the driver lose control of his truck and crash into three cars, namely a Toyota Camry, an Opel Corsa, and a Nissan Hardbody.

Five people died in the four-car pileup and 12 were injured. The vehicles are being investigated for roadworthiness and mechanical faults.

