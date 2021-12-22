Another horrible car accident in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of three people on Wednesday morning

The accident occurred near Lions River and one survivor was treated for minor injuries on the scene

This is the second accident between a car and truck to take place within a week in the KwaZulu-Natal province

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

LIONS RIVER - The death toll on South African roads over the festive season unfortunately keeps increasing. This morning, 22 December, three people were involved in a terrible accident that claimed their lives.

The occupants of the vehicle were travelling on the N3 near a place named Lions River in KwaZulu-Natal when the incident happened.

An accident between a truck and a light motor vehicle occurred on Wednesday morning near Lions River in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Getty Images/Stock

Source: Getty Images

Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services (EMS), says one person managed to survive the horrific car crash and was treated for minor injuries on the scene of the accident, according to TimesLIVE.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown and the police are carrying out further investigations.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

News24 reports that the car crash was between a light motor vehicle and a truck. Another car crash between a truck and a light motor vehicle took place on Tuesday on the R61 near Ramsgate.

One person died as a result of the crash and the other individual was treated for minor injuries.

Therapist causes horrific car crash in Limpopo and kills 4 people, Mzansi saddened by road accidents

Briefly News previously reported that there were quite a number of horrible car accidents that took place in South Africa over the festive weekend with many people travelling from province to province ahead of the Christmas festivities.

In Limpopo, a head-on collision between a bakkie and sedan resulted in the deaths of four people and one person was left injured.

Mike Maringa, the Limpopo traffic spokesperson says the accident occurred after a therapist crashed into another vehicle. All four occupants of the car died instantly in the crash, according to SABC News.

South Africans saddened by high number of car crashes

Many South Africans have been left feeling sad following the many deaths on SA's roads this past weekend. People took Facebook to share their thoughts, here's what they had to say:

Sindy Clinton-parker said:

"These road accidents are so sad. Guys please be observant on the roads and don't speed or overtake if not necessary... Save lives."

Lekau Charles said:

"Sad story, condolences to their family and speedy recovery to those injured. Please drive with care, speed kills."

Tsiesti Sobho Nxumalo said:

"Since last week, hmmm... 2021 has been a bad year. Condolences to the family."

Source: Briefly.co.za