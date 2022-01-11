A young man aged 22 has been arrested by police in Mpumalanga after he allegedly stabbed the man believed to have killed his older brother

The tragic double murder incident took place on Sunday at around 2am in the township of Ntunda

The police say they have no idea what led to the initial attack but are now investigating two murder cases

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

NTUNDA - The South African Police Service has apprehended Louis Ledwaba, a 22-year-old man who allegedly killed the man believed to have murdered his brother, aged 24.

The incident took place in the township of Ntunda outside Tonga in Mpumalanga at around 2am on Sunday, 9 January. The 32-year-old deceased intruder is said to have entered the parental home of the Ledwaba brothers and fired multiple shots at the 24-year-old.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing a man believed to have killed his brother. Image: Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

The younger brother then heard the gunshots and ran into the house. After seeing his brother's lifeless body that had been riddled with bullets wounds, Ledwaba attacked his brother's killer with a sharp object, stabbing him multiple times until he died, reports TimesLIVE.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson says the Tonga police were called to the scene and found two dead bodies with Ledwaba still on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mohlala says the police initially believed the deceased men knew each other but have no idea what transpired prior to the shooting, according to News24. The police have confiscated both murder weapons and two murder investigations are now taking place.

Speaking to Briefly News, Mohlala says Ledwaba will make another court appearance on Tuesday, 18 January and has been remanded in the custody of the police.

Family murder victims named, suspect hands himself over to Police

In other crime-related news, Briefly News previously reported that a 52-year-old man in Limpopo allegedly killed seven of his family members on Christmas Day.

The man handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. He admitted to the murder of the seven victims. SAPS members hypothesise that a family feud could have motivated the murders.

EWN reports that another relative of the accused said that he has a history of controlling behaviour towards his family members. He did not reside with the victims but tried his best to control who entered and left the family home.

Source: Briefly News