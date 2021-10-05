Covid19: SA Born Entrepreneur Patrick Soon Shiong To Deliver Memorial Lecture

Serial entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong will this year deliver the Botlhale Orenstein Memorial Lecture

Titled 21st-century medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic , Soon-Shiong will explore how technology has been adapted to respond to the coronavirus

Soon-Shiong recently announced an innovative collaboration to build capacity for health care in Africa, including cancer treatment

The South African-born US-based medical science entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong will deliver the Bontlhe Orenstein Memorial Lecture at Wits University on Wednesday, 6 October.

The Botlhale Orenstein Memorial Lecture is one of the most important public lectures delivered at the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences.

US based businessman Patrick Soon Shiong will deliver the 2021 instalment of the Bothlale Orenstein Memorial Lecture. Image: @Dr Patrick Soon Shiong.

"Botlhale", which means wisdom in Sesotho, was added to the eponym Orenstein to commemorate the principles of the significance of excellence that the speakers in the lecture have and continue to represent.

The lecture, titled Cutting edge technology and 21st-century medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic, will explore how technology has been adapted to respond to the coronavirus.

The event will be hosted by the chair of the Adler Museum Board professor Daynia Ballot, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences professor Shabir Madhi, and president of the Health Graduates' Association Dr Paul Davis.

Capacity building for advanced healthcare

Last month, Soon-Shiong announced the launch of an ambitious initiative to build capacity for innovative health care in Africa.

The initiative, under the auspices of his company NantWorks, a multinational, California-based conglomerate, entails a partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

Briefly News reported that Soon-Shiong's other company, ImmunityBio Inc., which develops therapies to kill cancer, is conducting trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

Exponential wealth derived from cancer innovation

The company has held discussions with the Biovac Institute in Cape Town to potentially open vaccine production facilities.

At least three local Universities will be in the mix. Soon-Shiong was born in Gqeberha and has to date amassed a fortune in excess of $11 bn (R162 billion), according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

His fortune is owed to his pioneering cancer treatment drug Abraxane. Producing the drug in the US, Soon-Shiong has sold two firms for a combined $7.4 bn (R109.2 billion).

